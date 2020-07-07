App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Bolsonaro announced on live television that his latest test results have come back positive

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who has drawn a lot of flak for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic-led health crisis time and again, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report by The Guardian, Bolsonaro announced on live television that his latest test results have come back positive. He took off his mask and said "I'm fine" while making the announcement on July 6.

In the interview broadcast on state-run TV Brasil, Bolsonaro reportedly said he began feeling ill on July 5 and has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug with unproven effectiveness against COVID-19.

Close

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

Bolsonaro has been accused of downplaying the coronavirus infection as nothing more than a "little flu" and he has also told Brazilians to ignore quarantine restrictions. His handling of the situation and his dismissal of the severity of the public health crisis in light of the pandemic have drawn criticism from across the political spectrum in Brazil as well as globally. Some have even accused him of using the crisis to undermine democratic institutions.

His positive test results have come at a time when Brazil has as the second worst-affected country only after the United States. The country has recorded over 1.6 million cases of the infection till date, with nearly 65,000 people having lost their lives due to the infection, as per the latest update by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 09:03 pm

tags #Brazil #coronavirus #Jair Bolsonaro #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.