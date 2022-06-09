English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    Infosys announces strategic collaboration with TK Elevator; here're the details

    TK Elevator (formerly ThyssenKrupp Elevator) is one of the leading elevator manufacturers in the world. The company's product portfolio ranges from commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge solutions for skyscrapers.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 09, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
    As part of the deal, Infosys will provide IT help desk services, digital workplace management, and network services powered by Infosys Cobalt's automation framework.

    As part of the deal, Infosys will provide IT help desk services, digital workplace management, and network services powered by Infosys Cobalt's automation framework.

    Infosys on June 9 announced a strategic collaboration with TK Elevator based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

    TK Elevator (formerly ThyssenKrupp Elevator) is one of the leading elevator manufacturers in the world. The company's product portfolio ranges from commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge solutions for skyscrapers.

    As part of the deal, Infosys will provide IT help desk services, digital workplace management, and network services powered by Infosys Cobalt's automation framework.

    "Building a resilient enterprise and digitising TK Elevator's underlying IT infrastructure will humanise the company's workplace experience," Infosys said in its press release.

    TK Elevator intends to boost cybersecurity and enhance the digital experience for its end users by leveraging Infosys' deep domain expertise, industry-grade IT infrastructure modernisation capabilities, and a strong global presence. In addition to improving IT infrastructure availability, the collaboration will reduce overall IT costs, the press release added.

    Close

    Related stories

    "At TK Elevator, IT infrastructure is the core of our digital initiatives and we continuously strive to provide state-of-the-art user services. With Infosys as a strategic partner, we are confident of achieving our target of automation, innovation, and efficiency across the IT landscape," said Susan Poon, global CIO at TK Elevator.

    "Infosys will provide our business with high-performance IT services and enhanced user experience for our employees worldwide. Leveraging artificial intelligence and automation will not only make our IT more customer-centric but will also help improve our customer experience at a reduced cost," said John Hemming, head of the infrastructure at TK Elevator.

    In Europe and Africa, TK Elevator has successfully modernised its IT infrastructure as part of a global seven-year collaboration.

    Shares of Infosys were trading 0.88 percent higher at Rs 1,513.25 on the NSE at 2:55 PM.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #digital infrastructure #Infosys #IT industry #IT infrastructure companies
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 03:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.