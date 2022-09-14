English
    First direct flight from Sydney to South India took off today

    Qantas said the flight to Bengaluru will boost connectivity between India and New South Wales in the upcoming holiday season

    Shivangini Gupta
    September 14, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

    The first direct plane from Sydney to South India by any airline took off today as the Qantas flight departed for Bengaluru.

    The airline said the flight will boost connectivity between India and New South Wales (NSW) in the upcoming holiday season.

    Australia Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said this new direct flight solidifies Sydney’s standing as a global city.

    “This partnership between Qantas and the NSW government, through the Aviation Attraction Fund, opens up a new direct route between India and NSW, as well as fantastic opportunities for the NSW visitor economy,” Franklin said.

    The airline said: "Widely regarded as India’s Silicon Valley, many Australian and global financial technology organisations have established major operations in Bengaluru. The new flights will offer corporate and leisure travelers a non-stop flight to the city, with connections to other destinations beyond Bengaluru."

    The project is also expected to provide new tourism opportunities for Sydney and NSW as well as a direct gateway for visitors from India.

    Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David said the flights will boost tourism and economic relations and open opportunities between Australia and India: “The addition of Bengaluru to our route map deepens our ties with India and follows the launch of direct services from Australia to Delhi last year which have also proven popular. Qantas is now the only airline offering direct flights between Australia’s two largest cities and the north and south of India.”

     
    Tags: #aviation #Qantas Airways
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 09:53 am
