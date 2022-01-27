MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zoho launches Zillum, where families can email, collaborate more effectively on cloud

Zillum is a portmanteau of Zoho and illum, which means home in Tamil. Launched on January 26, Zillum is in beta and includes apps for email, instant messaging, file creation and storage, password management, and schedule tracking to meet all the needs of families.

Mansi Verma
January 27, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
Sridhar Vembu (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Sridhar Vembu (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Chennai-headquartered software firm Zoho-launched Zillum, a communication and collaboration platform for families, where they can email, message and collaborate effectively.

On January 26, Zoho launched Zillum - which is in beta and includes apps for email, instant messaging, file creation and storage, password management, and schedule tracking to meet all the needs of families.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho, in a tweet explained that the name Zillum is a portmanteau of Zoho and Illum, which means home in Tamil.

As Omicron numbers rise in India, Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has 2 suggestions

With Zillum, customers can set up family's cloud accounts using a custom domain name or as a subdomain in zillum.com. Family members can then be added to the account using their own email addresses along with personal and shared storage spaces.

Close

Related stories

In addition, Zillum offers a "hallway" for family space in the form of an organised dashboard that shows important items from each of the apps, such as recent emails, starred messages, and upcoming events. In addition, the application helps in centralising important communication where the user has the option to create a group alias to give access to the members they wish to share information with.

Zillum also offers several other features like enabling safe sharing of passwords and credentials using the Zoho vault, and creating albums with access to all members with Zillum’s Zia search which claims to help locate files instantly.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu loved driving this auto, has ideas for Anand Mahindra

The platform is currently offering a 30-day free trial for customers to explore the features it offers. After the free trial is over, customers can choose a plan that suits their family needs. The platform offers plans for three, five and 10 members of a family.

The pricing for a five member plan is Rs 3,500 for a year. Apart from Zoho, companies like Apple and Microsoft offer similar services as well. Apple’s services come at Rs 4,380 for a year where one can share the plan with up to five other people. Microsoft 365 Family is priced at Rs 6,199 for a year. However, the features of these plans differ in terms of applications offered, and cloud storage.

Zoho, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm, is an Indian multinational technology company that makes web-based business tools in 1996. Amidst the issue of WhatsApp privacy policy, where users were searching for alternatives, Zoho in January 2021, also launched a new messaging app called Arattai.

As India celebrates Parag Agrawal, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu warns against metrics obsession

Furthermore, back in March 2020, given the disruption in workplaces after the Coronavirus outbreak in India, Zoho Corporation launched Remotely, a tool that can help companies, which have asked their employees to work from home. It includes 10 applications that create a comprehensive, functional and contextual online team workspace. With the goal of helping companies/teams work from anywhere in the country, Zoho also offered its remote working toolkit - Remotely - for free until July 1, 2020.
Mansi Verma
Tags: #email #Sridhar Vembu #WhatsApp #Zillum #Zoho
first published: Jan 27, 2022 01:31 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.