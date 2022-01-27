Zoho launches Zillum, where families can email, collaborate more effectively on cloud

Sridhar Vembu (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Chennai-headquartered software firm Zoho-launched Zillum, a communication and collaboration platform for families, where they can email, message and collaborate effectively.

On January 26, Zoho launched Zillum - which is in beta and includes apps for email, instant messaging, file creation and storage, password management, and schedule tracking to meet all the needs of families.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho, in a tweet explained that the name Zillum is a portmanteau of Zoho and Illum, which means home in Tamil.

With Zillum, customers can set up family's cloud accounts using a custom domain name or as a subdomain in zillum.com. Family members can then be added to the account using their own email addresses along with personal and shared storage spaces.

In addition, Zillum offers a "hallway" for family space in the form of an organised dashboard that shows important items from each of the apps, such as recent emails, starred messages, and upcoming events. In addition, the application helps in centralising important communication where the user has the option to create a group alias to give access to the members they wish to share information with.

Zillum also offers several other features like enabling safe sharing of passwords and credentials using the Zoho vault, and creating albums with access to all members with Zillum’s Zia search which claims to help locate files instantly.

The platform is currently offering a 30-day free trial for customers to explore the features it offers. After the free trial is over, customers can choose a plan that suits their family needs. The platform offers plans for three, five and 10 members of a family.

The pricing for a five member plan is Rs 3,500 for a year. Apart from Zoho, companies like Apple and Microsoft offer similar services as well. Apple’s services come at Rs 4,380 for a year where one can share the plan with up to five other people. Microsoft 365 Family is priced at Rs 6,199 for a year. However, the features of these plans differ in terms of applications offered, and cloud storage.

Zoho, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm, is an Indian multinational technology company that makes web-based business tools in 1996. Amidst the issue of WhatsApp privacy policy, where users were searching for alternatives, Zoho in January 2021, also launched a new messaging app called Arattai.

Furthermore, back in March 2020, given the disruption in workplaces after the Coronavirus outbreak in India, Zoho Corporation launched Remotely, a tool that can help companies, which have asked their employees to work from home. It includes 10 applications that create a comprehensive, functional and contextual online team workspace. With the goal of helping companies/teams work from anywhere in the country, Zoho also offered its remote working toolkit - Remotely - for free until July 1, 2020.