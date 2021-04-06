Zen Technologies Q4 PAT may dip 3.1% QoQ to Rs. 100 cr: Motilal Oswal

Zen Technologies | The company reduced its total debt in FY20 by-71 percent to Rs 3 crore on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, sales and profit growth numbers came in at 62 percent and 341 percent, respectively, in the same period. In FY21 so far, the stock price has jumped 272 percent to Rs 84.70, as of October 14

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Technology sector. The brokerage house expects Zen Technologies to report net profit at Rs. 100 crore down 3.1% quarter-on-quarter (up 31.9% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.8 percent Q-o-Q (down 8.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 890 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are likely to fall by 7.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 30.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 130 crore.

