World's Best School: Delhi school counts diversity, interactive teaching as its unique features

Interactive way of teaching, giving attention to every child, faculty’s good rapport with students and parents are some of the features that set apart SDMC Primary School Lajpat Nagar here which was recently named in the top 10 shortlist for World’s Best School Prizes.

Principal Niwas Tiwari said diversity is the strength of the school, which currently has 583 students and 12 permanent teachers. He said children from all classes, creed and caste study at the school.

The school administration ensures that the students have all facilities at their disposal and it works hand in hand with parents to provide the best education, he said.

”We have children of rickshaw-pullers, daily wagers and people living in shanties. We do not discriminate. Every child is taken care of,” Tiwari added.

Five inspirational Indian schools were on Thursday named in the top 10 shortlists across different categories for the inaugural USD 250,000 World’s Best School Prizes, launched in the UK to celebrate schools worldwide for their enormous contribution to society’s progress.

SVKM’s CNM School in Mumbai and SDMC Primary School Lajpat Nagar III in Delhi were named in the top 10 shortlist for World’s Best School Prize for Innovation. Tiwari further attributed the success of his school to coordination and communication among the staff and students.

”We ensure that students feel at home. We do not use any kind of physical punishment, but students are still disciplined. We try to ensure that no child is left behind because of his social or economic background. Usually, these children are from poor households and need special care and safety. We employ an interactive and playful way to teach them. ”We do not want the children to fear us. Teachers sit with students and have lunch. We also regularly interact with the kids and stay in touch with their families,” he added.

In a bid to involve parents in the education of their wards, the school schedules parent-teacher meetings at least once a month and holds frequent ’Chai Pe Charcha’ (talk over tea).

”Once in a month, parents are called and told about the progress of their children. We ensure that the parents are kept in the loop. We also hold frequent ’Chai Pe Charcha’ sessions. Many parents can directly meet me if they have any issue,” the school principal noted. He also said the school makes it a point that every student attends classes on a daily basis without facing any hardship.

”We have appointed a community officer who has been tasked to check upon a student by visiting his house if he remains absent for more than three days,” he added.

The winners of the World’s Best School Prizes will be announced in October this year at World Education Week, when a prize of USD 2,50,000 will be equally shared among the winners of the five prizes, with each receiving an award of USD 50,000.