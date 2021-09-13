Work from home ends for Wipro leaders, back to office from today

Wipro

Wipro "leaders" will start returning to office from September 13 twice a week, Chairman Rishad Premji said.

"After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced," Premji said in a tweet.



After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely. pic.twitter.com/U8YDs2Rsyo

— Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) September 12, 2021

He shared a video about the COVID-related safety measures at the Wipro office, which includes temperature checks and QR code scans.

As employees return to work after 18 months of work from home, each of them will have QR code to enable contact less entry into campuses, followed by temperature checks.

This comes at the back of vaccination gaining pace in the company. Premji, during the company's 75th annual general meeting on July 14, said that close to 55 percent of the employees in India have been vaccinated. However, he did not specify if they are first doses or both. The company has 2 lakh employees currently.

Saurabh Govil, chief human resources officer, said during the earnings call on July 15, that the company is looking at bringing employees back to office starting September 2021. "This will vary between countries and different stages of the pandemic. This will not be one size fits all," he said then.

Its peers TCS and Infosys too are looking to get employees back to work. UB Pravin Rao, COO, Infosys, said that it may see 20-30 percent of the workforce coming to office over the next six months, if the impact of the subsequent wave is minimal.

Earlier, India’s largest IT services provider TCS said it aimed at getting its over 5 lakh employees vaccinated by September and have them back to office on a regular basis.