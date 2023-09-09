English
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Chandrababu Naidu arrest: No force on earth can stop me, says TDP chief

    Naidu was arrested at around 6 am today from his caravan parked outside a marriage hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyal town, in which the Leader of Opposition was asleep.

    PTI
    September 09, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
    "Finally, truth and dharma will triumph. Whatever they do to me, I will march forward for the people," the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP head has tweeted.

    Hours after his arrest in connection with alleged multi-crore skill development scam, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu today said he was prepared to sacrifice his life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people, and no force can stop him.


    In a post on microblogging site, X, formerly Twitter, the former Andhra Pradesh CM said, "For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my #AndhraPradesh and my motherland."

    During his arrest, he appealed to people and party cadre to exercise restraint. "Finally, truth and dharma will triumph. Whatever they do to me, I will march forward for the people," he said.

    Also Read: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu nabbed by CBI in graft case

    Naidu was arrested in an early morning police operation, which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was asleep. The leader of opposition was arrested by the CID around 6 am from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyal town.

