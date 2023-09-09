TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu nabbed by CBI in graft case

The former chief minister was arrested by the CID around 6 am from R K Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town, an official said.

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested in a case of alleged corruption on September 9 morning, the Andhra Pradesh Police stated.

The former chief minister was arrested by the CID around 6 am from RK Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town, an official said.

In a notice served to Naidu, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the CID's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), M Dhanunjayudu, said, "It is to inform you that you have been arrested at 6 am at RK Function Hall, Gnanapuram, H/o Moolasagaram, Nandyala town and it is a non-bailable offence".

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been arrested under relevant IPC sections, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 465 (forgery), according to the notice.

The Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him. The notice was served under CrPC Section 50 (1) (2).