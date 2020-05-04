App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp Payments on track to go live by May-end sans State Bank of India

Three banks - HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank - are set to offer UPI handles on the payment platform.

Pratik Bhakta
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is set to go live with its payments offering in India by the end of this month, said two bankers aware of the development.

While three private sector lenders - ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank - are ready to roll out the product, State Bank of India is not going to go live in the first phase, they added. All the four banks were in the process of integrating with WhatsApp while the Facebook-owned company had started beta testing with ICICI Bank.

"We are continuing to work with the government so that we can provide access to payments on WhatsApp to all of our users. Payments on WhatsApp will help accelerate digital payments and this is particularly important during Covid as it is a safer way to transact for our 400 million users in India," WhatsApp spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

Close

State Bank of India did not respond to queries sent by Moneycontrol.

related news

Bankers in the know of the matter pointed out that the public sector lender could have slowed down on its integrations with WhatsApp because of the delay in getting operational clearances from the central bank.

NPCI had urged UPI third party players to move into a multi-party model in order to ensure transactions do not clog any specific bank's systems and high success rates can be maintained. Google Pay also operates with the above mentioned four banks.

WhatsApp had started the restricted testing of its payments product with clearance from the National Payments Corporation of India way back in February 2018. It remained in that stage in the past two years because the company faced multiple legal and regulatory hurdles. One of the bigger challenges was conforming to the data localisation guidelines released by the Reserve Bank of India in April 2018.

"It is working on adhering to the data localisation guidelines of the RBI and should be able to roll out payments by end of May," said the other banker quoted above. SBI is expected to join the other three banks later.

WhatsApp has also updated its privacy settings with respect to all the three banks it is working with. In the current form, WhatsApp will be offering Unified Payments Interface based digital transactions between bank accounts. But the payments product will be released in a phased manner among consumers. WhatsApp has 400 million users in India and banks cannot be prepared for a sudden jump in transaction volume which is expected once the platform goes live. As per latest estimates there are slightly more than 100 million UPI users currently.

"They will release the payments product systemically over the next few months, there was an initial plan to scale it up to 10 million but that got held up because of a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court," said one of the bankers mentioned above.

The Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change has filed a PIL in the Supreme Court to stop the beta testing of WhatsApp’s payments offering in India.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is expected to give a major boost to the digital payments ecosystem in the country.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #Business #Companies.WhatsApp #WhatsApp Payments

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Internal Chinese report warns Beijing faces Tiananmen-like global backlash over coronavirus

Internal Chinese report warns Beijing faces Tiananmen-like global backlash over coronavirus

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Johnson Controls-Hitachi AC India resumes operations

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Johnson Controls-Hitachi AC India resumes operations

Coronavirus pandemic | India's response well-organised, but will have to prepare for surge after lockdown: WHO official

Coronavirus pandemic | India's response well-organised, but will have to prepare for surge after lockdown: WHO official

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.