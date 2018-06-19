App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What you need to know about BN Srikrishna, the man heading the ICICI Bank investigation

What sets Srikrishna apart the most is the fact that he headed the well-known 'Srikrishna Commission', which investigated the 1992 Bombay riots

Retired Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna has been appointed by ICICI Bank to look into charges of corporate misconduct against the bank and its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar.

But this is not the only task that is keeping the former Supreme Court judge busy. Bellur Narayanaswamy Srikrishna, 77, is also heading a committee that is reworking data privacy laws in India.

The committee could ask foreign companies to localize data storage, an attempt to ensure that data on Indian operations is stored in India only.

"Like we keep diabetes and blood pressure in check, controls are needed for data," Srikrishna was quoted as saying in a Mint report.

Srikrishna  was also the chairman of the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission (FSLRC), which changed India's financial regulatory architecture.

Born in Bengaluru, Srikrishna is an alumnus of Government Law College in Mumbai. He began his career in the Bombay High Court in 1967.

He has also served as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court from 2001 to 2002. He was appointed as Supreme Court judge in 2002, and retired in 2006.

But what sets Srikrishna apart the most is the fact that he headed the well-known 'Srikrishna Commission', which investigated the 1992 Bombay riots.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #Business #ICICI Bank #India

