What is this 'dynamic email' Gmail will roll out next month?

- Starting 2 July, dynamic email will be rolled out to Gmail users across domains by default- With dynamic email, Google essentially wants you to do all the work from a single tab or window, instead of opening multiple ones, avoiding clutter

Google's email client, Gmail, in a blog release earlier this month said that soon it will be rolling out 'dynamic email' functionality to all its users across domains by default. The functionality has been confined to desktop users so far. Starting 2 July, dynamic email will be rolled out to mobile users as well.

Google says that with dynamic email, you can easily take action directly from within the message itself, like RSVP to an event, fill out a questionnaire, browse a catalogue or respond to a comment.

With dynamic email, Google essentially wants you to do all the work from a single tab or window, instead of opening multiple ones, avoiding clutter.

Google has integrated not only its own suite of apps, but has also called in several other businesses including Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, Pinterest and even Indian booking services like OYO Rooms, redBus.