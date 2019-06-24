What is this 'dynamic email' Gmail will roll out next month?

Highlights:
- Starting 2 July, dynamic email will be rolled out to Gmail users across domains by default
- With dynamic email, Google essentially wants you to do all the work from a single tab or window, instead of opening multiple ones, avoiding clutter
Google's email client, Gmail, in a blog release earlier this month said that soon it will be rolling out 'dynamic email' functionality to all its users across domains by default. The functionality has been confined to desktop users so far. Starting 2 July, dynamic email will be rolled out to mobile users as well.What is 'dynamic email'?
Google says that with dynamic email, you can easily take action directly from within the message itself, like RSVP to an event, fill out a questionnaire, browse a catalogue or respond to a comment.
With dynamic email, Google essentially wants you to do all the work from a single tab or window, instead of opening multiple ones, avoiding clutter.
Google has integrated not only its own suite of apps, but has also called in several other businesses including Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, Pinterest and even Indian booking services like OYO Rooms, redBus.How can you use it or turn it off?
Once dynamic email in Gmail launches, users will begin seeing dynamic emails from senders who are sending dynamic emails, by default. Additionally, users can also turn dynamic mail off for their individual account within the Help Center. You'll have to make sure that the "display external images" setting is enabled for dynamic email to work correctly.Where can you try it out?Take commenting in Google Docs, for example. Instead of receiving individual email notifications when someone mentions you in a comment, now, you'll see an up-to-date thread in Gmail where you can easily reply or resolve the comment, right from within the message.With OYO Rooms, you can browse recommended hotels and rentals, and view details in fewer clicks right from the email.