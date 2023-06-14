Volvo India introduces C40 Recharge; Bookings to begin in August

Volvo C40 Recharge, Fjord Blue

Volvo Car India has unveiled C40 Recharge, which will be its second electric car offering after XC40 Recharge. While the bookings of this model will commence in August, the deliveries are slated to begin in September. While the Swedish carmaker didn’t reveal the price points of the C40 Recharge, it indicated that the product will be more expensive than the XC40 Recharge.

It was earlier reported by Moneycontrol that Volvo Cars India plans to import kits of its electric cars from its facility in China for assembly and sale in India before making them locally.

The C40 Recharge is powered by the same 78kWh battery pack as the XC40 Recharge and has a claimed range of 530km per charge.

Volvo Car India plans to introduce one electric vehicle every year in India.

(This is a developing story)