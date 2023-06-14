English
    EVs to play significant role in closing on record sales this year: Volvo Car India MD Jyoti Malhotra

    The company unveiled its all-electric SUV C40 Recharge in India, which will be launched in August and deliveries to start September onwards.

    PTI
    June 14, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST
    Jyoti Malhotra MD Volvo Car India

    Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Cars expects electric cars to play a significant role in its bid to close in on record sales in India this year, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

    The vehicle will be the company's second electric offering in India after its fully-electric XC40 Recharge launched last year. "2023 has started on a very promising note and we believe that we will do much better this year as compared to the last few years. Since the pandemic I think the market was a bit slow and then we had supply issues.

    "Supply issue is still around us but I believe that we should go back close to the 2018 number which was our peak," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra told

    PTI
    first published: Jun 14, 2023 08:47 pm