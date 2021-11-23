Vodafone Idea to hike tariff by 20-25% from November 25

(Image: Shutterstock)

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) will hike its tariff plans for prepaid users by 20-25 percent. In a filing with the exchange on November 23, the company said the tariff hike will be effective from November 25, 2021.

“The new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address financial stress faced by the industry,” the release said.

Vi said the new tariff plans will also help it continue “improving India's fastest mobile network”, as verified by fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications company Ookla.

“Vi remains committed to play its role in accelerating the realization of the government’s Digital India vision. In line with its commitment to providing its customers with simple and convenient products, Vi has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data,” it added.

This comes after Airtel on November 22 announced that it is hiking tariffs by 20-25 percent for prepaid users.

This is a developing story, please stay tuned for more updates...