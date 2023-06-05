Virgin Atlantic expands India network with daily Heathrow-Bengaluru service

Virgin Atlantic’s growing codeshare with IndiGo flies to 34 destinations across India.

Virgin Atlantic has announced new daily services to Bengaluru from London's Heathrow airport starting next year, as the IT capital becomes the airline’s fourth destination and third daily service to India. Since 2019, Virgin Atlantic has increased capacity to India by 250 percent, the airlines' largest area of growth outside the US.

With the launch of flights to Bengaluru on March 31, 2024, the airline will offer almost 500,000 seats each year between the UK and India, signalling its commitment to the country, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The flights to Bengaluru will operate on Virgin Atlantic's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which has 192 Economy Delight, Classic, and Light seats in addition to the airline's iconic Upper Class social space and 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 35 Premium seats, said the company.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial offer, Virgin Atlantic, commented, "We couldn't be happier to be expanding our offering in India, it's a destination our people and customers love to fly to. Known as India's Silicon Valley, the rapidly growing city of Bengaluru represents an incredibly exciting opportunity for us as we continue to expand our India offering, offering increased connectivity for customers not only between the city and the UK but to key tech hubs in the US including Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles."

The announcement of this new service comes after the company revealed last week that the airline would resume its seasonal summer flights between Manchester and Las Vegas, and make its return to Dubai, which it operates from October through to March.