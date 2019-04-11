App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta-led Cairn India CEO, CFO quit firm

Along with Mathur, Pankaj Kalra, the chief financial officer of Cairn India, which is now a part of Vedanta Ltd after its merger with the parent, has also resigned, sources privy to the development said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cairn India chief executive Sudhir Mathur has resigned from the company, the fourth CEO to quit the firm since it was taken over by mining billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group seven years back.

Along with Mathur, Pankaj Kalra, the chief financial officer of Cairn India, which is now a part of Vedanta Ltd after its merger with the parent, has also resigned, sources privy to the development said.

Mathur resigned about a month back and his resignation was made public only last week, the sources said. He is currently serving notice period which is technically up to May-end, but may leave the company by the end of April.

Kalra quit a couple of months back.

related news

Prior to these resignations, Suniti Bhat, Director Oil & Gas and Member – Executive Committee at the company, resigned about six months back which was followed by the firm's chief internal audit and risk assurance director Arup Chakraborty quitting the company.

A company spokesperson confirming the resignations said: "Such movements in management are part of natural evolution in any organization, and are in line with career aspirations and personal priorities of individuals.

"Having a strong and healthy leadership pipeline is the key in a high growth organisation like ours. We want to emphasise here that these movements are unconnected and have been spread over a period of time."

Mathur did not answer phone calls made to seek his comments.

Mathur, 58, joined Cairn India in January 2013 and was named interim CEO when Mayank Ashar resigned as the chief executive of the company in May 2016.

He continued as interim CEO till the time Cairn India remained a separate listed company under Vedanta Ltd. He was elevated as chief executive officer of oil and gas business at Vedanta Ltd last year when Cairn India was merged with its parent Vedanta Ltd.

Sources said the company has named Ajay Dixit, who was CEO of aluminum and power divisions of Vedanta, to take over from Mathur in the interim period after his exit.

The resignations came within months of Vedanta winning 41 out of the 55 exploration blocks bid out in India's first bid round under open acreage licensing policy. Some in the industry saw its bids as an attempt to please the establishment as the bid round would have collapsed with state-owned explorers like ONGC and Oil India Ltd (OIL) putting limited bids and other private and foreign players staying out of the bid round.

They felt Vedanta had over-committed itself to not so prospective blocks and with a limited team.

Mathur is the fourth CEO to have quit the company since Vedanta completed the acquisition of Cairn India in December 2011.

Rahul Dhir, the company's first CEO who oversaw its listing and development of India's biggest oil discovery in Rajasthan, quit the company in August 2012. His successor P Elango resigned in May 2014, while the third CEO Mayank Ashar resigned in May 2016.

Elango's exit in 2014 had completed the exodus of the entire top management of Cairn India since Vedanta announced its intention in 2010 to buy a majority stake in the company from Scottish explorer Cairn Energy Plc.

Rick Bott, who was the executive director and the chief operating officer of Cairn India, quit on June 15, 2011. Indrajit Banerjee, executive director and chief financial officer, resigned with effect from August 23, 2011.

David Ginger, Cairn India's director of exploration and new ventures, quit shortly after that. Dhir put in his paper after the Cairn-Vedanta deal was completed.

Director, Commercial and New Business Ajay Gupta quit the firm in January 2013.

In February 2014, Sundeep Bhandari, the man credited with laying the foundation and then building what is now Cairn India, quit the company. He along with Dhir, Bott, Banerjee and Ginger ran the firm before Vedanta took over.

Vedanta had bought 58.8 per cent stake in Cairn India from British explorer Cairn Energy for USD 8.67 billion in August 2010 and the acquisition was completed in December 2011.

In April 2017, Cairn India was merged with Vedanta and delisted from the stock exchanges.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #Anil Agarwal #Business #Cairn India #Companies #Sudhir Mathur #Vedanta

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and fami ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

Prabhas to join Instagram on fans’ demand

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

On Narendra Modi's 'Invicibility', Sonia Gandhi Says Don't Forget Vajp ...

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir Steps Down After Anti-Govt Protests: ...

Samantha Akkineni Faces Criticism After Campaigning for TDP Candidate

Elections 2019: Polling Day In Snow-covered Sikkim

Everything You Need to Know about Painless Vaccination #KnowYourVaccin ...

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Announced Ahead of Debut at New York Internat ...

Elections 2019: Jayant Chaudhary Urges Voters To Cast Vote

BSF 'Forcing' People to Vote for BJP, Congress Button Not Working in S ...

Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Sweat it Out on Footba ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty below 11,600 amid cau ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Wockhardt shares rise 4% on USFDA approval for cancer injection

Four measures to watch for in Uber's IPO filing
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.