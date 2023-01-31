English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: Live: President's Budget address
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Vedanta is said to scrap plans to sell mega Indian copper smelter

    After scrapping the seven-month-old process to offload the 400,000 tons-a-year Sterlite Copper plant, the company will now work with the local population to restart the factory that was shut on environmental concerns, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public.

    Bloomberg
    January 31, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
    Vedanta chairperson Anil Agarwal

    Vedanta chairperson Anil Agarwal

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Vedanta Ltd. has shelved the plan to sell its copper smelter in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, which accounted for almost 40% of the metal’s production in the country, and has doubled down on its efforts to restart the plant, according to people familiar with the matter.

    After scrapping the seven-month-old process to offload the 400,000 tons-a-year Sterlite Copper plant, the company will now work with the local population to restart the factory that was shut on environmental concerns, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public.

    Vedanta’s petition to lift a local government order to close the plant will be heard by the Supreme Court on Feb. 21.

    Restarting the smelter will lead to a surge in India’s copper output and cut imports. The refined metal is poised to play an important role in the nation’s shift toward electric vehicles and renewables and has lured interest from billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, which has the ambition to become one of the largest copper producers in the country.