Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tests positive for COVID-19

Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Upon initially seeing symptoms I did a test which showed negative results, but upon a second inspection the results came back positive," Meghwal said on Twitter:

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण आने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया व पहली जाँच नेगेटिव आने के बाद आज दूसरी जाँच पॉजिटिव आई है।

मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु चिकित्सकीय सलाह पर AIIMS में भर्ती हूँ। मेरा निवेदन है कि जो लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखे ।

— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal)

He added that his health was currently doing fine, and upon advice has been admitted to AIIMS. "I also request all those who came in contact with me in recent days to also get themselves tested," he said.