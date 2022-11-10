Twitter information security chief Lea Kissner to leave

(Image: Reuters)

Twitter Inc's information security chief Lea Kissner is leaving the company, Kissner said in a tweet on Thursday.

Kissner joined Twitter last year as head of privacy engineering and was promoted to chief information security officer in January.

The move comes in the middle of a large-scale layoff and product changes at the social media company under new boss Elon Musk.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and took control on Oct. 27. He then moved quickly to push out some top executives including Chief Executive Parag Agarwal and announced layoffs affecting about half of Twitter's workforce.