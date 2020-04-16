App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Toyota comes out with restart manual for manufacturing sector post-lockdown

With an intent to support the manufacturing sector, TKM had put together a team of cross-functional experts to go into minutest details of various operations and create a standard operating procedure that would ensure the "safest possible" restart to manufacturing by securing the workers from any health hazards, a company statement said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said on Thursday it has during the lockdown period used its years of knowledge, expertise and access to global best practices to devise a comprehensive 'restart manual' as a guide for industries to follow post the withdrawal of the curbs.

"This manual is in consonance with the broad government guidelines that have been issued and will be used by TKM, its suppliers and has also been shared as a reference document with all Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) members. TKM also intends to share it with wider segment of industry through industry association platforms like CII," it said.

Close

The manual is an all-inclusive guide for reorganising and safely resuming business operations to near normalcy after the lockdown is lifted, TKM said.

"This initiative will aid the government, stakeholders and the community at large by creating detailed reference document for the industries to safeguard and ensure the health, well-being and safety of all their employees thereby also enriching the lives of the communities," it said.

TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said the manual is prepared not only for the company's use but also for the benefit of government, industries and stakeholders.

"Post COVID-19, we will witness a new normal and change will be inevitable. We must adapt and remember that change is always for the better and can herald tremendous progress. We need to stop jobs that do not fit the needs, change procedures or the way we work and continue to navigate in these turbulent times," Yoshimura said.

ACMA President Deepak Jain was quoted as saying in the statement that the safety measures to be adopted at each function are very well described and explained through appropriate graphics, in the manual.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 11:45 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #manufacturing sector #Toyota Kirloskar Motor

