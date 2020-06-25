App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends selling United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 616, target at Rs 588 and Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 491, target at Rs 466.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak Asian cues as virus cases continue to surge. SGX Nifty indicates a gap down opening with a 128 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,800

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 200

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,460, target at Rs 2,600

Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 335

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 178, target at Rs 164

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 385

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 455, target at Rs 434

Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 314, target at Rs 294

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 592

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 616, target at Rs 588

Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 491, target at Rs 466

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 187.9, target at Rs 200

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 560

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:08 am

