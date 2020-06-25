Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak Asian cues as virus cases continue to surge. SGX Nifty indicates a gap down opening with a 128 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,800

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 200

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,460, target at Rs 2,600

Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 335

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 178, target at Rs 164

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 385

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 455, target at Rs 434

Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 314, target at Rs 294

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 592

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 616, target at Rs 588

Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 491, target at Rs 466

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 187.9, target at Rs 200

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 560

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​