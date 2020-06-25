Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends selling United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 616, target at Rs 588 and Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 491, target at Rs 466.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak Asian cues as virus cases continue to surge. SGX Nifty indicates a gap down opening with a 128 points loss.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,800
Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 200
Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,460, target at Rs 2,600
Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 335
Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 178, target at Rs 164
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 385
Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 455, target at Rs 434
Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 314, target at Rs 294
Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 592
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 616, target at Rs 588
Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 491, target at Rs 466
Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 187.9, target at Rs 200
Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 560
