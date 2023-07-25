TikTok adds text-only posts similar to Instagram Stories

Users will be able to use stickers, tags and hashtags and choose a background color. (Image: TikTok)

TikTok has announced a text-only feature that allows users to share like, "stories, poems, recipes" and other written content that the company says will give creators, "giving creators another way to express themselves".

If this sounds a little familiar, it's because Instagram has offered this option through Stories. Interestingly, Instagram has also waded into the micro-blogging territory with Threads, its rival to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Also read | TikTok allows Europe to access research software, with eye on EU online content rules

To create a text post on TikTok, you need to access the camera page and choose "text" among the options. You will then be redirected to the text creation tool, where you can type out the content for your post.

The tool will allow you to add sounds to your text post, as well as sharing a location, give you options to share as Duets and more.

Also read | News junkies turn to TikTok to chart new paths in media

Besides these, users will be able to use stickers, tags and hashtags and choose a background color. You can also save your posts as drafts if you want to edit them later, or you can choose to simply discard them.