    In Pics: Meta launches Threads app; here's all you need to know about

    What is Threads, and how is it different from Twitter? All you need to know

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
    Meta, the parent company if Facebook, has launched a text-based conversation app, Threads, as a potential rival to Twitter. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The app, billed as the text version of Meta's photo-sharing platform Instagram, is now available for download in Apple and Google Android app stores for people in more than 100 countries — including the U.S., Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Threads was built by the Instagram team, so Instagram users can log into Threads through their Instagram account. (Image: News18 Creative)
    For now, only Instagram users can create Threads accounts. If you want to access Threads, you will have to sign up for Instagram first. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Threads allows you to publish short posts or updates that are up to 500 characters. You can include links, photos or videos up to 5 minutes long. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Your username and verification status will carry over from your Instagram account but you will also have options to customize other areas of your profile — including whether or not you want to follow the same people that you do on Instagram. (Image: News18 Creative)
    “Threads” can run up to 500 characters — compared with Twitter’s 280-character threshold. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Threads can include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #Instagram #Instagram Threads #Meta #Slideshow #Threads #Twitter
    first published: Jul 7, 2023 01:58 pm