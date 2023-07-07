In Pics: Meta launches Threads app; here's all you need to know about

1/8 Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has launched a text-based conversation app, Threads, as a potential rival to Twitter. (Image: News18 Creative)

The app, billed as the text version of Meta's photo-sharing platform Instagram, is now available for download in Apple and Google Android app stores for people in more than 100 countries — including the US, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan.

Threads was built by the Instagram team, so Instagram users can log into Threads through their Instagram account.

For now, only Instagram users can create Threads accounts. If you want to access Threads, you will have to sign up for Instagram first.

Threads allows you to publish short posts or updates that are up to 500 characters. You can include links, photos or videos up to 5 minutes long.

Your username and verification status will carry over from your Instagram account but you will also have options to customize other areas of your profile — including whether or not you want to follow the same people that you do on Instagram.

"Threads" can run up to 500 characters — compared with Twitter's 280-character threshold.