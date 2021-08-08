MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals

Nifty@16K! Premium valuations of market is likely to sustain: Binod Modi of Reliance Securities

RBI policy meeting outcome was broadly on expected line, wherein it continued to prioritize policy support to sustain economic recovery over inflationary concerns, says Modi.

Kshitij Anand
August 08, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, said that premium valuations of the market are likely to sustain due to various tailwinds, broad indices might see a limited gain in the medium-term considering emerging concerns from a possible reversal of soft monetary policy stance of global central bankers and high inflation.

In an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand, Shah said considering sustained earnings visibility led by a pickup in economic activities, we believe quality midcap and smallcap stocks should continue to outperform broader indices in the medium to long term. Edited excerpts:

Q) What are your views on broader markets that have hit fresh highs in August? Additionally, small & midcaps have outperformed benchmark indices by a wide margin. How should investors play this theme?

A) While benchmark Nifty crossed 16,000 marks and scaled new highs in the last couple of days, it was not a broad-based rally as midcap and smallcap indices contracted due to profit booking seen in these spaces.

We believe profit booking in these counters was broadly expected due to a sharp rally seen over the last couple of months.

Close

Related stories

However, considering sustained earnings visibility led by a pickup in economic activities, we believe quality midcap and smallcap stocks should continue to outperform broader indices in the medium to long term.

Q) Four IPOs will hit D-Street in the coming week – Care Trade, Nuvoco, Chemplast Sanmar, and Aptus value Housing. If investors want to invest in just 1 IPO which one would be a better bet for the long term and which one will you pick for listing gains?

A) We have assigned subscribe rating of Nuvoco Vistas and CarTrade IPO. While OCF yield at ~8.5% is quite impressive for Nuvoco Vistas, the asset-light business model and sound scalability augur well for CarTrade.

Q) The month of July closed with marginal gains but August started off on a flying note. Where do you see markets heading in August – important levels, and events to watch out for. Will August be a month of new high or a market top?

A) Benchmark Nifty has already gained over 16% in 2021 so far mainly on expectations of sustained earnings recovery.

While we believe premium valuations of the market is likely to sustain due to various tailwinds, broad indices might see a limited gain in the medium-term considering emerging concerns from a possible reversal of soft monetary policy stance of global central bankers and high inflation.

In our view, Jackson Hole Symposium on 26-28th Aug’21 will be the most crucial event for global equities.

Q) What is your view on the RBI policy and how will it impact markets? Can we say that rates have bottomed out? And, how will the commentary impact banking stocks?

A) RBI policy meeting outcome was broadly on expected line, wherein it continued to prioritize policy support to sustain economic recovery over inflationary concerns.

In our view, sustainability of the current low-interest-rate scenario is of utmost importance for economic recovery and economic recovery is equally important for banks to see higher credit growth.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Binod Modi #interview #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #portfolio strategy #Sensex
first published: Aug 8, 2021 08:02 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.