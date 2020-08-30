172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|tech-tesla-stocks-help-women-fund-managers-outperform-male-counterparts-in-2020-report-5774281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech, Tesla stocks help women fund managers outperform male counterparts in 2020: Report

The woman-managed funds benefitted from their liking towards tech shares which are on an upswing since the outbreak of COVID-19, with the S&P 500 IT index gaining 58 percent so far in 2020

Moneycontrol News
The gender difference hardly had any impact on fund performance in the previous three years﻿
The gender difference hardly had any impact on fund performance in the previous three years﻿

Female fund managers, who remain woefully under-represented in the US Mutual Fund industry, have done a better job picking stocks than their male counterparts in 2020, Bloomberg reported.

According to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group, among 500 large-cap US mutual funds, those with at least one-third manager posts held by women have exceeded those with no women by 1 percentage point this year.

The gender difference hardly had any impact on fund performance in the previous three years, Bloomberg reported.

Close

The woman-managed funds benefitted from their liking towards tech shares, which are on an upswing since the outbreak of COVID-19, with the S&P 500 IT index gaining 58 percent so far in 2020.

related news

Their investment in electric carmaker Tesla, which has soared over 400 percent this year against S&P 500's gain of 10 percent, has helped them increase their lead.

On the other hand, male managers favoured financial stock which has been the second-worst performing sector on S&P 500, down 3.84 percent in 2020.

"Even after adjusting for risk, female-managed funds have outperformed their counterparts amid the pandemic-related market swings," said Goldman strategists led by David Kostin in a note to clients.

The note said the tech sector “is the largest source of disagreement between female-managed and all other large-cap mutual funds".

Only 3 percent of the mutual funds tracked by Goldman have an all-female fund manager team, collectively managing just 2 percent of total assets. In contrast, 77 percent are managed by an all-male team, with these funds accounting for 57 percent of assets.
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 07:57 pm

tags #Business #Goldman Sachs #Mutual Funds #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.