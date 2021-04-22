Tech Mahindra joins league of 1.5°C supply chain leaders to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Tech Mahindra | Representative image

Tech Mahindra on April 22 announced that it has joined the league of 1.5°C supply chain leaders, a group of major global corporations including Ericsson and IKEA, with an aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, drive climate action and support supply chain partners to curb emissions across value chain.

Founded by the Exponential Roadmap Initiative together with Ericsson, IKEA, Telia, BT Group and Unilever and supported by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the We Mean Business Coalition, the 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders aims to work together to drive climate action throughout global supply chains in line with science and support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the SME Climate Hub.

With this move, Tech Mahindra has joined the league of companies such as Ericsson, IKEA, Telia Company, BT Group, Unilever, Nestlé, Telefónica and Ragn-Sells, the company announced in its press release issued on April 22.

"By joining the 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders we are committing to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions across our full value chain in line with the 1.5°C ambition – and to urge our suppliers to do the same. This is a crucial part of decarbonising our full value chain and to reach our climate targets,” Tech Mahindra's Chief Sustainability Officer Sandeep Chandna said.

Further, Tech Mahinda has committed to support suppliers to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net zero emissions before 2050.

"By joining the 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders, the company is trying to encourage the small and medium-sized suppliers also to make the SME Climate Commitment through the SME Climate Hub," the press release added.

"We need to jumpstart the first halving of emissions - and without addressing the full value chain this will be impossible. Collaboration is crucial for large corporations to halve emissions in their supply chains towards net zero, whilst also presenting a significant opportunity to advance its position in what will become the next generation of sustainable value chains," Head of Exponential Roadmap Initiative Johan Falk said.

"We are delighted to welcome Tech Mahindra to the 1.5°C Supply Chain Leaders, as a leading information technology company taking action to reduce emissions in line with science,” Falk added.

Under the 1.5°C Supply Chain, leaders have made the following commitment:

a) To reduce greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain in line with the 1.5°C ambition.b) Work together with suppliers and business partners to join them on this journey by taking action aiming to halve greenhouse gas emissions before 2030, reaching net-zero before 2050 and communicate progress annually, e.g. as outlined in the SME Climate Commitment.c) Support the SMEs globally through the SME Climate Hub with tools, knowledge and best practice for implementing a robust climate strategy, to support broad action.