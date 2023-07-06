Tech enthusiasts laud Zuckerberg on launch of Threads

On July 5, Meta's Instagram officially introduced Threads, which is seen as Twitter's most serious competition to date.

Technology enthusiasts and professionals filled social media with reviews and suggestions as Meta's Instagram Threads debuted on July 5, a day before its expected launch. After the launch, Mark Zuckerberg tweeted almost after 11 years, the iconic Spider man facing off meme.

As the new app poses a challenge and threat to Elon Musk's Twitter, it was first released as a standalone app but users could log in with their Instagram credentials and follow the same profiles, potentially making it simple for Instagram's more than 2 billion monthly active users to incorporate it into their routines.

After Threads was made available for download, Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, wrote on Instagram, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind."





Threads had two million sign ups in the first two hours. Will Meta’s Threads will be able to launch in the European Union? #Threads pic.twitter.com/Ue67wPWKgN

— Simon Hodgkins (@simonhodgkins) July 6, 2023

Due to pressure from a number of new EU tech legislation, including the Digital Markets Act on digital competition, which forbids major tech corporations (sometimes referred to as "gatekeepers") from merging data from several services, Meta's Threads did not launch in Europe.

MG Siegler, partner at Google Ventures and a tech enthusiast, took to Twitter to say that it is strange Instagram launched Threads to eat Twitter, while Retro takes over Instagram stories.



Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…

— M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) July 5, 2023

Kara Swisher, a technology journalist and enthusiast, said" Someone is winning the cage match over at ThreadsVille," while sharing Mark Zuckerberg's post.



Someone is winning the cage match over at ThreadsVille. pic.twitter.com/TVW4KP1eJo

— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) July 6, 2023



Woh. Threads is actually pretty good! - 2 Million users in first 2 hours!

- When you login, your friends (from insta) are already there

- It's getting engagement from non-Twitter users!

- App has scaled flawlessly to handle all the traffic Say what you want about Zuck, but he's… — Hamid (@hamids) July 6, 2023

Hamid, CEO of Axosoft, who loves technology and software said, "Say what you want about Zuck, but he's good at scaling software!"Instagram and Facebook, two platforms controlled by Meta, have developed a reputation for successfully copying the features of new internet rivals.

Reels on Instagram was created as a direct competitor to the well-known viral video app TikTok, while Stories was added after the success of Snap Inc.'s Snapchat, which allows for disappearing posts.

