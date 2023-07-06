English
    Tech enthusiasts laud Zuckerberg on launch of Threads

    After Threads was made available for download, Zuckerberg wrote, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind."

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST
    On July 5, Meta's Instagram officially introduced Threads, which is seen as Twitter's most serious competition to date.

    Technology enthusiasts and professionals filled social media with reviews and suggestions as Meta's Instagram Threads debuted on July 5, a day before its expected launch. After  the launch, Mark Zuckerberg tweeted almost after 11 years, the iconic Spider man facing off meme.

    As the new app poses a challenge and threat to Elon Musk's Twitter, it was first released as a standalone app but users could log in with their Instagram credentials and follow the same profiles, potentially making it simple for Instagram's more than 2 billion monthly active users to incorporate it into their routines.


    After Threads was made available for download, Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, wrote on Instagram, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind."


    Due to pressure from a number of new EU tech legislation, including the Digital Markets Act on digital competition, which forbids major tech corporations (sometimes referred to as "gatekeepers") from merging data from several services, Meta's Threads did not launch in Europe.

    MG Siegler, partner at Google Ventures and a tech enthusiast, took to Twitter to say that it is strange Instagram launched Threads to eat Twitter, while Retro takes over Instagram stories.


    Kara Swisher, a technology journalist and enthusiast, said" Someone is winning the cage match over at ThreadsVille," while sharing Mark Zuckerberg's post.


    Hamid, CEO of Axosoft, who loves technology and software said, "Say what you want about Zuck, but he's good at scaling software!"
    Instagram and Facebook, two platforms controlled by Meta, have developed a reputation for successfully copying the features of new internet rivals.

    Reels on Instagram was created as a direct competitor to the well-known viral video app TikTok, while Stories was added after the success of Snap Inc.'s Snapchat, which allows for disappearing posts.


