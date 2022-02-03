MARKET NEWS

    TCS to expand New Jersey operations; add 1,000 employees by 2023

    To support a pipeline of local IT talent for the state, TCS will also grow the reach of its STEM and computer science education programmes in New Jersey by 25 per cent, expanding teacher training and student programmes, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 03, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
    Representative image

    India’s largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday said it will expand operations in New Jersey by hiring about 1,000 additional employees by 2023 to meet the growing needs of customers to digitally transform their businesses.

    The term STEM refers to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

    "TCS to expand STEM education programs in New Jersey and add 1,000 new employees by 2023,” the company statement said.

    TCS’ Edison Business Center, one of 30 company facilities in the US, serves more than 100 customers in New Jersey.

    The company has more than 3,700 employees in the state, who provide IT and consulting services across industries, leveraging technologies — such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and enterprise software.

    "We are thrilled to have Tata Consultancy Services expand its footprint in New Jersey and invest in our future workforce by expanding its STEM education programs," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.

    Commenting on the expansion drive, Surya Kant, Chairman of North America, TCS, noted that New Jersey is an important technology hub for TCS, and added "we are excited to be a part of its growing reputation as a centre of innovation”.
