Tata Motors sees 185% surge in sales volume, Maruti Suzuki reports highest-ever exports in May

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tata Motors sales volume in the domestic and international market for May 2022 stood at 76,210 vehicles - a 185 percent surge from the 26,661 units it sold a year back.

The company's domestic sales surged 204 percent year-on-year as it sold 74,755 vehicles in May 2022, compared to 24,552 vehicles in the year-ago period.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers more than doubled to 43,341 units as against 15,181 units in the year-ago month. Similarly, domestic commercial vehicle sales surged to 31,414 units last month against 9,371 units in the same period last year.

This is the company's highest-ever monthly sales since inception – PV and EV domestic combined - led by robust dispatch of Nexon, Harrier, and Safari.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 161,413 units in May 2022. The company's total sales in the month include domestic sales of 128,000 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of 6,222 units.

The automaker reported highest ever monthly exports of 27,191 units - compared to 11,262 units in the corresponding month last year.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, stood at 17,408 units last month. It stood at 4,760 in the same month last year. The company said sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, was at 67,947 units in May this year.

Ashok Leyland

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a four-fold jump in total commercial vehicle sales at 13,273 units in May. The company had sold 3,199 units in the COVID-hit May last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales stood at 12,458 units, as against 2,738 units in May 2021, it added. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 7,268 units, as compared to 1,513 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market stood at 5,190 units in May, as against 1,225 units in May 2021, the company said.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

Utility vehicles maker Mahindra & Mahindra has clocked a massive 208 percent year-on-year growth in May, while the tractors segment registered a 48 percent growth over the year-ago period. The significant growth was largely due to low base as there were state-wise lockdowns to contain the Covid pandemic last year.

Auto sales for May 2022 stood at 53,726 vehicles, up from 17,447 vehicles sold a year back.

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra said it sold 26,632 vehicles in May, up 244 percent over the same month last year. Passenger vehicles segment, including utility vehicle, cars and vans, sold 26,904 units in May 2022, posting a 236 percent on-year growth.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a marginal growth in its total vehicle sales at 2,75,868 units in May, as against 2,71,862 vehicles sold in the year-ago period.

The total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, surged 85 percent to 1,12,308 units, as against 60,830 units a year ago, while exports declined 22 percent to 1,63,560 units from 2,11,032 units, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total domestic sales of the two-wheelers grew 59 per cent in May 2022 to 96,102 units, as compared to 60,342 vehicles sold in India in the same month of 2021, as per the statement. However, two-wheeler exports declined 15 per cent to 1,53,397 units in May, as against 1,80,212 units in the same month last year.