Tata Group officially launches super app Tata Neu

Brands such as Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, and Tata Motors will be soon available on the app, Chandrasekaran has said in a post on LinkedIn.

Tata Group has officially launched its much-anticipated super app Tata Neu, as it attempts to take on Amazon and Jio Platforms amid the rapid growth in the consumer digital economy space in the country.

“The Tata Group is focussed on transforming businesses for the digital world, and in the consumer context, bringing them together into a unified platform that offers an omnichannel experience. Our aim is to make the lives of Indian consumer simpler and easier” said Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

"The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience" he said.

The app will allow users to access a range of services from over a dozen of the group's consumer brands across fashion, finance, gadgets, groceries, hotels, health, tech and travel. It will be available on Android, iOS and Tata Digital website.

These brands have a cumulative consumer base of 120 million users, 2,500 offline stores, along with an 80 million app footprint across its digital assets, Tata Digital CEO Pratik Pal said in a statement "We believe that with Tata Neu, we will create a highly differentiated consumer platform" he said.

Among the brands offered at launch include online grocer BigBasket, e-pharmacy Tata 1Mg, e-commerce portal Tata CLiQ, consumer electronics store Croma, hospitality company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), direct-to-home service provider Tata Play, retail store chain Westside, low-cost airline Air Asia, food delivery platform Qmin, and coffee chain joint venture Starbucks.

The group's other airline brands Vistara (JV with Singapore Airlines) and Air India, luxury products firm Titan, jewellery firm Tanishq, and automobile manufacturer Tata Motors will also be soon available on the app, Chandrasekaran said in a post on LinkedIn.

“Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata” he said.

Tata Group, one of India's biggest conglomerates, has been internally testing the app among the group employees for more than six months, with the app itself has been in the works for several years. Moneycontrol had gotten early access to the app in March 2022.

“The Indian digital ecosystem is poised for massive growth over the next decade, with radically new consumption patterns and behaviour in every category. We will witness unprecedented levels of digital transformation that will be heavily influenced by the customer. We are deeply committed to participate in and shape that transition, by pioneering new business models, and delivering unique solutions to the market”, said Mukesh Bansal, President, Tata Digital.

Payments push

There seems to be a big push for digital payments in the app, under the brand Tata Pay. It currently allows users to send and receive money through UPI payment instrument along with an option to scan and pay at merchant locations.

One can also make bill payments, check their account balance, manage e-mandates, and carry out account transfers and self-transfer transactions. Users can also link their credit and debit cards to make purchases on the app.

Apart from this, it offers financial services such as loans and insurance, with digital gold and the ability to check credit score being added shortly.

New rewards programme

Another big diffentiator for the app will likely be Tata Neu's rewards programme NeuPass.

The group is simplifying its rewards programme for consumers by bringing various loyalty programmes across its consumer brands under a single platform.

One can use the points accrued in any other loyalty programme from Tata's consumer brands, with the app also indicating their existing loyalty tier on the app.

Members will earn 5% NeuCoins or more for every transaction through Tata Neu, which they can spend across all categories on the app (1 NeuCoin will be equal to Rs 1).

Users will also get several benefits such as a built-in credit line, early access to product launches, free deliveries, exclusive offers and brand-specific privileges, the company said.





