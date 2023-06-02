Tata Elxsi partners with Cultos Global to integrate NFT with cloud platform

Tata Elxsi (File pic)

Tata Elxsi has partnered with Cultos Global to integrate a blockchain mechanism with its TETHER connected vehicle platform (TCVP) for a driver rewards programme, the company has said.

Tata Elxsi's TCVP is a cloud-based IoT platform that enables automotive customers to offer a range of customer-centric and digitally enhanced features. The TCVP aims to improve the user's comfort, convenience, and safety with customer-centric features, the company said on June 1.

This integrated solution's "driving scorecard", which gets translated to tokens, is a single digital identifier for a user and can be used across the ecosystem, the press release said. It will give access to first-party data for mobility providers with enhanced privacy for end consumers. It has a wide range of applications ranging from use for insurance, to incentives for safety and reliability, the release said.

Management view

"This collaboration marks an important milestone in our journey to leverage emerging technologies and enhance driver and passenger safety and experience - whether it is a mobility provider, vehicle brand, fleet owner, or a road transport authority that aims to positively impact driver behaviour and road safety using gamification and incentivisation, and creates reputation, reliability and monetisation

opportunities," Nitin Pai, CSO & CMO at Tata Elxsi, said.

Cultos complements TETHER offering by providing a single digital identifier for every customer, Cultos Global CEO Pavan Govindan said. It would not only increase engagement for mobility providers and their customers in the form of tokens that can be redeemed for different loyalty or rewards it can also be interoperable and liquidated, he said.