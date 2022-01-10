MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Take-Two to buy FarmVille maker Zynga in deal valued at $12.7 billion

Take-Two, also known for "Red Dead Redemption", offered $9.86 per share, representing a 64 percent premium to the last closing price of Zynga. Zynga's shares rose about 50 percent in trading before the bell, while those of Take-Two fell nearly 9 percent.

Reuters
January 10, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Take-Two Interactive is buying "Farmville" creator Zynga in an $11.04 billion deal, the "Grand Theft Auto" maker said on Monday, as it looks to tap into a surge in on-the-go gaming on smartphones.

Take-Two, also known for "Red Dead Redemption", offered $9.86 per share, representing a 64 percent premium to the last closing price of Zynga. Zynga's shares rose about 50 percent in trading before the bell, while those of Take-Two fell nearly 9 percent.

The deal follows Electronic Arts' $2.4 billion acquisition of Glu Mobile last year as game studios look to build their mobile portfolios.

Many consumers, who were glued to their consoles during the peak of the pandemic, have now shifted to mobile gaming as they prefer to play on the go.

"This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises, with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity," Take-Two Chief Executive Officer Strauss Zelnick said in a statement.

Close

Related stories

The equity value of the deal is $11.04 billion, according to Reuters calculations. Including debt, the deal is worth $12.7 billion.

Take-Two has received financing of $2.7 billion from J.P. Morgan and intends to fund the rest with cash from its balance sheet and proceeds of new debt issuance.

Take-Two expects about $100 million in annual cost savings within the first two years after completion, and more than $500 million in adjusted revenue over time.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Take-Two Interactive #World News #Zynga
first published: Jan 10, 2022 06:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.