Swiggy launches new feature to improve food discovery

Swiggy is based in Bengaluru.

Swiggy, the food delivery platform, has launched WhatToEat, a feature which helps in food discovery by allowing users to explore options based on their mood and cravings.

The new feature comes at a time when food delivery has slowed down and the two major players, Swiggy and Zomato, both look to make incremental market share gains. On June 29, Moneycontrol reported that Zomato had launched a new feature that allows users to now build multiple carts from up to four restaurants and eventually order from the eatery of their choice.

Available on Swiggy's food ordering page, users can pick a food category, and the app then throws up 10 restaurant options which serve items from the particular category.

All eateries are populated organically as of now and do not pay to be available on the list.

With WhatToEat, Swiggy wants users to bid farewell to the time-consuming process of scrolling through endless restaurant options, checking numerous menus, and juggling multiple carts.

“With the introduction of WhatToEat, we aim to transform the way our users discover and choose their meals,” Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Food Marketplace at Swiggy said in a LinkedIn post.

Market players

Both Swiggy and Zomato have been constantly trying to one-up each other as they attempt to increase their market share in the food delivery market, which is valued at around $5 billion.

That was despite Prosus — which owns 33 percent of Swiggy and is the largest shareholder of the food delivery giant — stating in its annual report that Swiggy’s revenues grew from over $600 million to around $900 million in financial year (FY) 2023.

Swiggy’s topline of around $900 million compares with Zomato’s revenues of about $885 million

Despite the two giants having a roughly similar topline, Swiggy’s losses of around $545 million were significantly higher than Zomato’s roughly $110 million during the same period, dragged by investments in Instamart, Swiggy's quick-commerce arm.