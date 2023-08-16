Surge in festival finance demand to create 50,000 temporary jobs: TeamLease

Earlier metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore used to drive maximum temporary positions in the BFSI sector, however, in the last 2-3 years markets like Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad have also witnessed equally large numbers of open positions for on-the-feet and teleoperators roles.

With the festival season a few weeks away, the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector is already seeing a surge in credit-card sales, personal finance and retail insurance, driven by increased consumer spending and confidence in the economy.

This increased activity is expected to generate about 50,000 temporary jobs in the second half of this year, with BFSI firms set to increase their workforce to meet the surge, staffing firm TeamLease Services has said.

“As credit card transactions surge, personal finance applications proliferate and India's digital payment landscape flourishes, we are poised for a dynamic job market over the next five-six months,” said Krishnendu Chatterjee, Vice President and Business Head-BFSI, TeamLease Service.

The 15 percent increase in job opportunities over the previous year reflects the sector's upbeat outlook and proactive approach to meeting consumers' growing demands.

“In the past two months alone, we have witnessed an influx of nearly 25,000 job openings for temp staffing positions, and we anticipate these numbers to escalate in the upcoming months,” Chatterjee said.

From the BFSI sector's perspective, the demand for temporary workers during the festival season has shown a consistent rise not only in Tier 1 cities like Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Kolkata but also in tier-2 and 3 cities such as Kochi, Vizag, Madurai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Bhopal and Raipur.

Earlier, metro like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru used to have the maximum temporary positions in the sector but in the last two or three years, markets like Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad have seen equally large numbers of positions open up for on-the-feet and teleoperators roles.

ALSO READ | Why major banks continue to face high attrition

Alongside the ecommerce industry, the BFSI sector is ramping up recruitment efforts to cater to the growing consumer activity during the period.

Earnings for temporary workers in these roles have grown 7-10 percent from the previous year.

The package for on-the-feet roles in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru is between Rs 20,oo0 and 22,000. For Chennai, it is between Rs 18,000 and 20,000 and Kolkata Rs 16,000-18,ooo.

ALSO READ | India Inc plans to scale up manager-less teams to reduce turnaround time

Similarly, for teleoperators roles in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the package ranges between Rs 16,000 and 18,ooo a month, Chennai Rs 15,000-17,000 Kolkata Rs 13,000 to 15,000.