    Storyboard18 | Godrej Consumer Products’ Anuja Mishra moves to Honasa Consumer as its new CMO

    Anuja Mishra replaces Sambit Dash, who has been elevated as head of the brand factory team, Honasa (Mamaearth).

    Storyboard18
    March 17, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
    Anuja Mishra, chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer.

    Anuja Mishra, chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer.

    One of India's hottest new-age, purpose-driven consumer companies, disrupting the $25 billion personal care industry, Honasa Consumer has appointed Anuja Mishra as its chief marketing officer.

    In her new role, Mishra will oversee the marketing strategy for Honasa Consumer group brands – Mamaearth, The Derma Co., and Bblunt. Mishra moves from Godrej Consumer Products, where she was vice-president and head of marketing - personal care and hygiene.

    As the CMO of Honasa Consumer, she will be responsible for accelerating the brands' awareness and growth across the D2C (direct to consumer) ecosystem. Mishra will be taking over from Sambit Dash, who has been elevated to head the Brand Factory Team where he will be responsible for crafting, launching, and building new brands business for Honasa. She will be based out of the Honasa Consumer head office in Gurgaon.

    Commenting on the changes in leadership, Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer, said in a statement: “Honasa has emerged as the fastest-growing D2C brand, and being a digital-first brand, it is critical to constantly innovate and stay ahead of others in this excessively dynamic digital ecosystem. Anuja comes with extensive experience in managing millennial brands and she joins us at a time when the group has attained a great milestone and with her expertise, she will elevate and support the strategy to the next one. We are excited to have a seasoned professional like her on board forward to growing the organisation with her.”

    Mishra added, “Honasa has proven to be a trailblazer across the D2C landscape, and I have tremendous respect for the organization’s ability to innovate disruptively and meaningfully. I look forward to joining this talented team and contributing to the growth mission.”

    Founded in 2016 by the husband-wife duo of Varun and Ghazal Alagh, Honasa Consumer, earlier this year raised $52 million in a round led by Sequoia at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company became the first unicorn of 2022 in India. The company plans to use the raised funds to expand to overseas markets and double down on its plans to become a house of brands.

    In a previous interview on Storyboard18, Varun Alagh had said that we are in the age of "why-based" brands as he shed light on why and how 'purpose' drives brand and business growth.
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 01:10 pm
