    Mamaearth parent acquires premium beauty brand BBLUNT from Godrej Consumer Products

    Founded by Adhuna and Ashoke Bhabani, BBLUNT runs a chain of premium salons and sells premium hair care, hair color and styling products.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST
    Varun Alagh, CEO, Mamaearth

    Varun Alagh, CEO, Mamaearth


    Honasa Consumer, the parent company of clean beauty brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, has acquired premium beauty brand BBLUNT from FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products. Founded by Adhuna and Ashoke Bhabani in 1998, BBLUNT houses premium hair products and also runs a chain of premium salons under Bhabani Blunt Hair Dressing Pvt Ltd.

    Godrej Consumer Products in a filing to stock exchanges informed about the divestment of the business. GCPL said it will receive a total of Rs 84.5 crore from the divestment.

    As part of the acquisition, BBLUNT hair care and styling products business will be completely owned and managed by Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. However, BBLUNT salon business will continue to operate as an independent entity, with the founding team Adhuna Bhabani, Osh Bhabani and Avan Contractor as Creative Directors and Spoorthy Shetty as CEO.

    Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer in a statement said,” BBLUNT, as a brand, has been ahead of its time with its innovative product portfolio and its digital presence. The brand has carved a niche for itself and considering the market size of Rs 6000 crore. in hair color and hairstyling, the brand has potential to grow exponentially. Being a house of brands, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. has attained expertise in building millennial brands with a digital-first approach. We will utilize our expertise and proficiency in digital marketing to accelerate the growth and scale of BBLUNT. Since the brands synergize on fundamental principles and strong millennial connect, we are confident that BBLUNT will be a great addition to the Honasa Consumer portfolio.”

    In its initial days, BBLUNT started as a salon chain in Mumbai and later expanded to other parts of the country. Godrej Consumer Products acquired a 30 percent stake in the company in 2013, after which the brand diversified into hair products category. The company’s product portfolio currently consists of hair colors, shampoos, dry shampoos, conditioners, styling products, serums and temporary hair colors.

    “The BBLUNT journey has been an extraordinary one, it is a life’s work that led to the creation of our very own product range. BBLUNT and Honasa Consumer Pvt ltd share a strong synergy and common brand values. Honasa is a strong player in the Direct to consumer/e-commerce space and they see great potential in the brand and the salon heritage that we have. We, the team, are very excited to see what the future holds in this exciting new chapter for the brand,” said Adhuna Bhabani, founder and director, BBLUNT.

    This is Honasa Consumer’s second acquisition after turning Unicorn in December. The company had raised $37 million in Series F funding led by led by Sequoia Capital’s Sequoia Capital Growth Fund III and went on to acquire content platform Mompresso.
    Tags: #BBlunt #Godrej Consumer Products #Honasa Consumer #MamaEarth
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 06:59 pm

