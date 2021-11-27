MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.

business

Build To Last | Creating Enduring And Iconic Brands With Purpose

Storyboard18's special series Build To Last hosted by Raja Rajamannar, Global CMO and President - Healthcare Business, Mastercard, helps us decode new realities and the power of Brand in building enduring Indian companies. In the third episode, Rajamannar chats with Mamaearth’s co-founder Varun Alagh. Mamaearth is one of India's hottest new-age, purpose-driven consumer brands, a clear leader in the digital-first FMCG brands space, which is disrupting the $25 billion personal care industry. Tune in to find out how the fast-growing, born-D2C company led by the husband-wife duo – Varun and Ghazal Alagh, is building a lasting and legendary Indian brand.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.