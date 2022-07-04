Storyboard18 | CXO Moves: Moving in, up and out to the client's side

(Representational image: Michele Bitetto via Unsplash)

Varsha Ojha

Previous: Head of Marketing and Digital, Radio City and Mid-Day

Present: Head of Marketing and Communications, Shemaroo

Varsha Ojha recently replaced Rahul Mishra—Head - Web3.0 Initiatives—as media player Shemaroo Entertainment’s head of marketing. Ojha, who comes with two decades of experience in the field of media, will be responsible for driving every aspect of brand strategy and digital of Shemaroo in her new role.

Rohit Suri

Previous: Chief Human Resources Officer, Dentsu International

Present: Head of Talent, Netflix India

Dentsu International’s former chief human resources officer, Rohit Suri, whose stint lasted for 10 months, made a move to Netflix India as the head of talent for the streaming giant . He will report to Sergio Ezama, chief human resource officer of Netflix India.

Saibal Biswas

Previous: Vice President, Marketing and Growth, International markets - Disney + Hotstar

Present: Head of Marketing, MediBuddy

Saibal Biswas has joined MediBuddy, a cashless healthcare provider, as the head of marketing. His new role will see him play a key part in the leadership team and spearhead the marketing efforts at MediBuddy and drive growth as the company expands its footprints at a pan India level. At Disney+Hotstar, Biswas was instrumental in building brand awareness for Hotstar amongst the Indian diaspora.

Tom Thomas

Previous: CMS IT Services, Aujas Cybersecurity, and HCL Technologies

Present: Head of Marketing and Branding, Equiniti

British outsourcing financial and administrative services business, Equiniti (EQ) recently appointed Tom Thomas as the head of marketing and branding for the India operations. Thomas will lead EQ India’s branding push and he will also head the operations team that supports EQ’s global marketing.

Rakesh Raju

Previous: Senior Group Brand Manager, Cavinkare

Present: Director, Brand Marketing, upGrad

Rakesh Raju joined online higher education platform upGrad as the director of brand marketing. At Cavinkare, he led the haircare portfolio and the e-commerce business. Along with that, he was involved in building new products in the personal care category.

Arghya Chakravarty

Previous: Executive Vice President - Ad Sales, Entertainment Business, Disney Star India.

Present: Not known

Arghya Chakravarty who served as an executive vice president at Disney Star India and looked after ad sales and entertainment business has put in his papers. His next move remains unknown and as per his LinkedIn profile, he will be on a two-week break. He has also been a part of PepsiCo India as the executive director - sales, beverages.

Amrutha Nair

Previous: SVP - Product and Revenue Strategy, Regional, Kids, Infotainment and Youth, Disney Star India

Present: Head - Ad sales – Hindi and English Entertainment, and SVP - Product and Revenue Strategy, Regional, Kids, Infotainment and Youth, Disney Star India

Amrutha Nair, who served as the senior vice president - product and revenue strategy, regional, kids, infotainment and youth at Disney Star India, has been elevated to head the ad sales for Hindi and English entertainment. She takes over from Arghya Chakravarty, who recently quit.

Ankur Garg

Previous: Group Creative Director, Dentsu Impact

Present: Not known

Ankur Garg, who served as the group creative director at Dentsu Impact, creative arm of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has decided to move on. Garg was associated with the agency for a decade and started his career with the agency as a creative supervisor, working his way up to senior creative director before taking up the mandate of being the group creative director. He comes with an experience of more than 16 years in advertising.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy