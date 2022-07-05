Storyboard18

Airtel Payments Bank CMO Shilpi Kapoor.

Airtel Payments Bank has roped in the former marketing director of American Express, Shilpi Kapoor, as its chief marketing officer to oversee marketing and corporate communication functions for the bank. She will be a member of the bank’s executive committee and will work closely with MD and CEO, Anubrata Biswas.

Kapoor will be responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and monitoring the overall business marketing strategy. She will also oversee market research, pricing, product marketing, marketing communications, advertising and public relations.

In a company statement, Biswas said, "Shilpi’s vast experience across different industries combined with her deep understanding of consumer, digital and business-to-business marketing will play a vital role in further strengthening the bank’s differentiated position.”

Kapoor added that "Airtel Payments Bank has been registering strong growth over the last few years. With its unique business model, the bank is able to serve a diverse set of customers with simple, safe and rewarding digital financial solutions. I look forward to working with the team to develop the bank's robust growth story." Kapoor has over 19 years of experience in brand management, sales and marketing across BFSI, telecom, auto and FMCG brands.

Kapoor takes over from Udit Jain who was vice-president and head of marketing. Jain quit Airtel Payments Bank last month after almost six years with the firm. He said, “I joined at the time when the third telecom war just started. The next three years were with lots of pressure cooker situations, heartbreaks and ultimately wins. The market was changing: Industry consolidation, category shift to bundles & advent of OTT. The shifts were massive and very fast and we delivered and delivered in style. Not only we survived, but now are a dominant player."