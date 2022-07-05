English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Storyboard18  | Airtel Payments Bank ropes in Shilpi Kapoor as chief marketing officer

    Shilpi Kapoor will lead all marketing and corporate communications.

    Storyboard18
    July 05, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
    Airtel Payments Bank CMO Shilpi Kapoor.

    Airtel Payments Bank CMO Shilpi Kapoor.

    Airtel Payments Bank has roped in the former marketing director of American Express, Shilpi Kapoor, as its chief marketing officer to oversee marketing and corporate communication functions for the bank. She will be a member of the bank’s executive committee and will work closely with MD and CEO, Anubrata Biswas.

    Kapoor will be responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and monitoring the overall business marketing strategy. She will also oversee market research, pricing, product marketing, marketing communications, advertising and public relations.

    In a company statement, Biswas said, "Shilpi’s vast experience across different industries combined with her deep understanding of consumer, digital and business-to-business marketing will play a vital role in further strengthening the bank’s differentiated position.”

    Kapoor added that "Airtel Payments Bank has been registering strong growth over the last few years. With its unique business model, the bank is able to serve a diverse set of customers with simple, safe and rewarding digital financial solutions. I look forward to working with the team to develop the bank's robust growth story." Kapoor has over 19 years of experience in brand management, sales and marketing across BFSI, telecom, auto and FMCG brands.

    Kapoor takes over from Udit Jain who was vice-president and head of marketing. Jain quit Airtel Payments Bank last month after almost six years with the firm. He said, “I joined at the time when the third telecom war just started. The next three years were with lots of pressure cooker situations, heartbreaks and ultimately wins. The market was changing: Industry consolidation, category shift to bundles & advent of OTT. The shifts were massive and very fast and we delivered and delivered in style. Not only we survived, but now are a dominant player."
    Storyboard18 is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
    Tags: #Airtel Payments Bank #Brand makers #Chief Marketing Officer #CXO Moves #Shilpi Kapoor #Storyboard18
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 05:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.