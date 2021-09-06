Welspun India share price rises nearly 10% on USFDA approval for its 3-ply surgical mask

live bse live

Welspun India share price rose nearly 10 percent intraday on September 6 after the company received USFDA approval for its 3-ply surgical mask.

".... become the first Indian company to receive one of the stringent and most recognized quality approval i.e. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510 (k) clearance for its 3 Ply Surgical Masks," company said in its press release.

Certified by BIS and CE already, this product from Welspun India Ltd has got all required certifications to supply to global markets including critical medical uses, it added.

“Welspun has always pioneered innovation and aimed to set global benchmarks for excellence. I am delighted that Welspun India is the first Indian Company to receive US FDA 510(k) clearance for its 3 Ply Surgical Masks," said Dipali Goenka, Jt. MD & CEO of Welspun India.

"This is a remarkable validation of our philosophy of keeping ‘people ahead of everything’ and we will channelize the momentum to further take the quality of healthcare products a notch higher at the global stage," she added.

At 15:11 hrs Welspun India was quoting at Rs 137.05, up Rs 10.75, or 8.51 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 145.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 51.15 on 29 July, 2021 and 02 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.78 percent below its 52-week high and 167.94 percent above its 52-week low.