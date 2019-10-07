App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com advises buying NIIT Technologies with target at Rs 1,455 and stop loss at Rs 1,345.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian stocks suffered strong losses on October 4, extending the losing spree into the fifth consecutive session, even as the Reserve Bank of India slashed key lending rates by 25 basis points. Benchmark indices fell by about 3 percent for the week.

While the rate cut of 25 basis points was already factored in, the market was expecting clear measures to address the concerns over the slowdown in the economy. Experts said the market was expecting a bigger cut in rates along with concrete measures to boost growth.

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged 433 points to 37,673 while the Nifty50 closed 139 points lower at 11,174 on Friday.

Close

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

related news

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Elxsi with target at Rs 700 and stop loss at Rs 670

Buy Escorts with target at Rs 650 and stop loss at Rs 580

Buy NIIT Technologies with target at Rs 1,455 and stop loss at Rs 1,345

Sell Jubilant Foodworks with target at Rs 1,250 and stop loss at Rs 1,335

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy NIIT Technologies with target at Rs 1,425 and stop loss at Rs 1,360

Buy HCL Technologies with target at Rs 267 and stop loss at Rs 258

Sell Equitas Holdings with target at Rs 93 and stop loss at Rs 102

Sell MSFL with target at Rs 390 and stop loss at Rs 413

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bank of Baroda with target at Rs 82 and stop loss at Rs 91

Sell Bank of India with target at Rs 56 and stop loss at Rs 62.8

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with target at Rs 1,590 and stop loss at Rs 1,534

Sell Titan Company with target at Rs 1,220 and stop loss at Rs 1,271

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 08:36 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.