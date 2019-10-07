Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Indian stocks suffered strong losses on October 4, extending the losing spree into the fifth consecutive session, even as the Reserve Bank of India slashed key lending rates by 25 basis points. Benchmark indices fell by about 3 percent for the week.

While the rate cut of 25 basis points was already factored in, the market was expecting clear measures to address the concerns over the slowdown in the economy. Experts said the market was expecting a bigger cut in rates along with concrete measures to boost growth.

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged 433 points to 37,673 while the Nifty50 closed 139 points lower at 11,174 on Friday.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Elxsi with target at Rs 700 and stop loss at Rs 670

Buy Escorts with target at Rs 650 and stop loss at Rs 580

Buy NIIT Technologies with target at Rs 1,455 and stop loss at Rs 1,345

Sell Jubilant Foodworks with target at Rs 1,250 and stop loss at Rs 1,335

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy NIIT Technologies with target at Rs 1,425 and stop loss at Rs 1,360

Buy HCL Technologies with target at Rs 267 and stop loss at Rs 258

Sell Equitas Holdings with target at Rs 93 and stop loss at Rs 102

Sell MSFL with target at Rs 390 and stop loss at Rs 413

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bank of Baroda with target at Rs 82 and stop loss at Rs 91

Sell Bank of India with target at Rs 56 and stop loss at Rs 62.8

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with target at Rs 1,590 and stop loss at Rs 1,534

Sell Titan Company with target at Rs 1,220 and stop loss at Rs 1,271