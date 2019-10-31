Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com advises buying HDFC Life with stop loss at Rs 625 and target of Rs 650.
The festive cheer pushed the Nifty and Sensex above crucial resistance levels on October 30, with the latter closing above 40,000 for the first time since June 4.
The rally was broad-based with most gains coming in the public sector, followed by IT, and oil & gas indices.
On the macro front, investors would react to infrastructure output data, and volatility could remain as we head towards expiry on October 31.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Apollo Hospitals with stop loss at Rs 1,445 and target of Rs 1,489
Buy Divis Lab with stop loss at Rs 1,710 and target of Rs 1,768
Buy Voltas with stop loss at Rs 701 and target of Rs 735
Buy Motherson Sumi with stop loss at Rs 118 and target of Rs 132
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy InterGlobe Aviation with stop loss at Rs 1,495 and target of Rs 1,540
Buy HDFC Life with stop loss at Rs 625 and target of Rs 650
Buy TCS with stop loss at Rs 2,230 and target of Rs 2,300
Buy HUL with stop loss at Rs 2,150 and target of Rs 2,220
Buy Avenue Supermarts with stop loss at Rs 1,945 and target of Rs 2,030
Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com
Buy GAIL with stop loss at Rs 130 and target of Rs 139.5
Buy Godrej Consumer with stop loss at Rs 724 and target of Rs 750
Buy NBCC with stop loss at Rs 36.9 and target of Rs 40

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
