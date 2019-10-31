Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The festive cheer pushed the Nifty and Sensex above crucial resistance levels on October 30, with the latter closing above 40,000 for the first time since June 4.

The rally was broad-based with most gains coming in the public sector, followed by IT, and oil & gas indices.

On the macro front, investors would react to infrastructure output data, and volatility could remain as we head towards expiry on October 31.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with stop loss at Rs 1,445 and target of Rs 1,489

Buy Divis Lab with stop loss at Rs 1,710 and target of Rs 1,768

Buy Voltas with stop loss at Rs 701 and target of Rs 735

Buy Motherson Sumi with stop loss at Rs 118 and target of Rs 132

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy InterGlobe Aviation with stop loss at Rs 1,495 and target of Rs 1,540

Buy HDFC Life with stop loss at Rs 625 and target of Rs 650

Buy TCS with stop loss at Rs 2,230 and target of Rs 2,300

Buy HUL with stop loss at Rs 2,150 and target of Rs 2,220

Buy Avenue Supermarts with stop loss at Rs 1,945 and target of Rs 2,030

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com

Buy GAIL with stop loss at Rs 130 and target of Rs 139.5

Buy Godrej Consumer with stop loss at Rs 724 and target of Rs 750

Buy NBCC with stop loss at Rs 36.9 and target of Rs 40

