Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 52 points gain.In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 139.30 points or 0.32 percent at 43967.40, and the Nifty added 48.10 points or 0.37 percent at 12906.50.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,040, target at Rs 1,100
Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 106
Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 186, target at Rs 172
Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,880, target at Rs 1,830
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 383, target at Rs 429
Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 113
Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 808, target at Rs 884
Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 484, target at Rs 422
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 458, target at Rs 475
Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 508, target at Rs 485
Sell Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,140, target at Rs 1,080
Buy ICICI Prudential Life with a stop loss of Rs 439, target at Rs 465Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.