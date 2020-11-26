Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 52 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 139.30 points or 0.32 percent at 43967.40, and the Nifty added 48.10 points or 0.37 percent at 12906.50.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns: Close

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,040, target at Rs 1,100

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 106

Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 186, target at Rs 172

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,880, target at Rs 1,830

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 383, target at Rs 429

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 113

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 808, target at Rs 884

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 484, target at Rs 422

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 458, target at Rs 475

Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 508, target at Rs 485

Sell Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,140, target at Rs 1,080

Buy ICICI Prudential Life with a stop loss of Rs 439, target at Rs 465

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​