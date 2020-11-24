Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 185 and Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,477, target at Rs 1,553.
The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India. The Nifty futures were trading at 12,953 on the Singaporean Exchange.In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 146.92 points or 0.33 percent at 44224.07, and the Nifty added 42 points or 0.32 percent at 12968.50.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy L&T Infotech with a stop loss of Rs 3,200, target at Rs 3,350
Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 142, target at Rs 156
Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 968, target at Rs 1,000
Buy Graphite India with a stop loss of Rs 250, target at Rs 266
Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 875
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 185
Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,477, target at Rs 1,553
Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,488, target at Rs 3,639
Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,417, target at Rs 1,326
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 824, target at Rs 870
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,122, target at Rs 1,180
Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,379, target at Rs 1,435
Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 368Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.