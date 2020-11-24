PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 185 and Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,477, target at Rs 1,553.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India. The Nifty futures were trading at 12,953 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 146.92 points or 0.33 percent at 44224.07, and the Nifty added 42 points or 0.32 percent at 12968.50.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy L&T Infotech with a stop loss of Rs 3,200, target at Rs 3,350

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 142, target at Rs 156

Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 968, target at Rs 1,000

Buy Graphite India with a stop loss of Rs 250, target at Rs 266

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 875

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 185

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,477, target at Rs 1,553

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,488, target at Rs 3,639

Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,417, target at Rs 1,326

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 824, target at Rs 870

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,122, target at Rs 1,180

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,379, target at Rs 1,435

Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 368

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 09:02 am

