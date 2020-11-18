Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Coromandel International with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 815 and State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 235, target at Rs 250.
The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 22 points loss.In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 124.91 points or 0.28 percent at 43827.80, and the Nifty shed 44.40 points or 0.34 percent at 12829.80.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Coromandel International with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 815
Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 235, target at Rs 250
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 370, target at Rs 405
Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 660, target at Rs 700
Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 250, target at Rs 275
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 765, target at Rs 790
Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 772, target at Rs 800
Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,018, target at Rs 1,052
Sell McDowell-N with a stop loss of Rs 566, target at Rs 552
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 371.5, target at Rs 400
Sell Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 11,850, target at Rs 11,100
Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 486, target at Rs 510
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,445Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.