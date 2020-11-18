Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 22 points loss.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 124.91 points or 0.28 percent at 43827.80, and the Nifty shed 44.40 points or 0.34 percent at 12829.80.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns: Close

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Coromandel International with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 815

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 235, target at Rs 250

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 370, target at Rs 405

Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 660, target at Rs 700

Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 250, target at Rs 275

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 765, target at Rs 790

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 772, target at Rs 800

Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,018, target at Rs 1,052

Sell McDowell-N with a stop loss of Rs 566, target at Rs 552

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 371.5, target at Rs 400

Sell Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 11,850, target at Rs 11,100

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 486, target at Rs 510

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,445

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​