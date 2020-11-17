Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues. In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 240.97 points or 0.55 percent at 43878.95, and the Nifty jumped 151.70 points or 1.19 percent at 12932. Close

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 425

Buy Godrej Agrovet with a stop loss of Rs 490, target at Rs 515

Buy Container Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 430

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 144, target at Rs 158

Buy Dixon Tech with a stop loss of Rs 10,400, target at Rs 11,000

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,395, target at Rs 3,546

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,371, target at Rs 1,447

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,750, target at Rs 7,000

Buy Tata Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 410, target at Rs 424

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 98

Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 624, target at Rs 665

Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 84.8, target at Rs 91

Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 92.5, target at Rs 98

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​