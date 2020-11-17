Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,395, target at Rs 3,546 and Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,371, target at Rs 1,447.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues.
In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 240.97 points or 0.55 percent at 43878.95, and the Nifty jumped 151.70 points or 1.19 percent at 12932.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 425
Buy Godrej Agrovet with a stop loss of Rs 490, target at Rs 515
Buy Container Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 430
Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 144, target at Rs 158
Buy Dixon Tech with a stop loss of Rs 10,400, target at Rs 11,000
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,395, target at Rs 3,546
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,371, target at Rs 1,447
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,750, target at Rs 7,000
Buy Tata Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 410, target at Rs 424
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 98
Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 624, target at Rs 665
Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 84.8, target at Rs 91
Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 92.5, target at Rs 98Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.