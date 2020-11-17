PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,395, target at Rs 3,546 and Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,371, target at Rs 1,447.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 240.97 points or 0.55 percent at 43878.95, and the Nifty jumped 151.70 points or 1.19 percent at 12932.

Close

related news

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 425

Buy Godrej Agrovet with a stop loss of Rs 490, target at Rs 515

Buy Container Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 430

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 144, target at Rs 158

Buy Dixon Tech with a stop loss of Rs 10,400, target at Rs 11,000

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,395, target at Rs 3,546

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,371, target at Rs 1,447

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,750, target at Rs 7,000

Buy Tata Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 410, target at Rs 424

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 98

Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 624, target at Rs 665

Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 84.8, target at Rs 91

Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 92.5, target at Rs 98

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 09:06 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.