Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 572, target at Rs 595 and Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 939, target at Rs 980.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 40 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 595

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,150, target at Rs 2,200

Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 176, target at Rs 164

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,910, target at Rs 2,850

Sell Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 162, target at Rs 150

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 568, target at Rs 588

Sell United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 955, target at Rs 928

Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 171, target at Rs 166

Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 425, target at Rs 410

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 572, target at Rs 595

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 605, target at Rs 575

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 939, target at Rs 980

Sell TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 439, target at Rs 418

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 08:47 am

