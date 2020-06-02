App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,810 and Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 475.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian markets are expected to open flat to negative with signs of US economic recovery while Asian stocks were set to come under pressure following a dip in Wall Street futures as US President Donald Trump vowed to use force to end violent protests in American cities.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the index in India with a 20 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,810

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 475

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 435

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 204

Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 950, target at Rs 985

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 1,980, target at Rs 2,100

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 127, target at Rs 136

Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 390

Sell Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 550

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,425, target at Rs 2,600

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 144, target at Rs 162

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 309, target at Rs 328

Buy Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 10,000, target at Rs 11,000

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 08:54 am

