Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Indian markets are expected to open gap up as lockdown has started to ease with the economic revival slowing coming back on track.

SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening for the index in India with a 150 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,664 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,680, target at Rs 2,750

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 495

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 398, target at Rs 415

Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 221

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 335, target at Rs 352

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,240, target at Rs 1,300

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 885, target at Rs 930

Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 395, target at Rs 375

Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 585, target at Rs 555

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 639, target at Rs 667

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 959, target at Rs 999

Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 311, target at Rs 332

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 158, target at Rs 169

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



