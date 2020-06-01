Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 639, target at Rs 667 and Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 959, target at Rs 999.
Indian markets are expected to open gap up as lockdown has started to ease with the economic revival slowing coming back on track.
SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening for the index in India with a 150 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,664 on the Singaporean Exchange.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,680, target at Rs 2,750
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 495
Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 398, target at Rs 415
Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 221
Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 335, target at Rs 352
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,240, target at Rs 1,300
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 885, target at Rs 930
Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 395, target at Rs 375
Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 585, target at Rs 555
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 639, target at Rs 667
Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 959, target at Rs 999
Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 311, target at Rs 332
Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 158, target at Rs 169
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.